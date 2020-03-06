A laboratory technician extracts viruses from swab samples so that the genetic structure can be analysed. Photo: DPA
Coronavirus: Singapore launches new fast-track swab test kits for inbound travellers
- Researchers say the domestically developed kits are more than 99 per cent accurate and take less than half the time of tests currently used in hospitals
- The city state has also announced changes to the law that will introduce mandatory cleaning standard for ‘high contact areas’
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A laboratory technician extracts viruses from swab samples so that the genetic structure can be analysed. Photo: DPA