A clinical nurse consultant of Infection Management Services performs a mock coronavirus examination inside the fever clinic at the Prince Charles Hospital in Brisbane, Australia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australia’s coronavirus cases rise, even as Scott Morrison’s pandemic plan draws praise
- The country was among the first to bar travellers from China and is treating the outbreak as a pandemic, against the advice of the World Health Organisation
- But a spike in infections, caused by local transmissions, is exposing the limits of the prime minister’s efforts to contain the outbreak
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
