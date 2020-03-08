Khasi women leave their village of Nongtraw in India’s northeastern Meghalaya state to collect herbs from the fields. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

‘Kingdoms of women’: how modernity threatens Asia’s female-centric societies

  • Matriarchal and matrilineal communities centred around women have existed for centuries in China, India and Indonesia
  • But a recent influx of tourism, technology and mainstream patriarchal ideas is rapidly changing their way of life
Topic |   International Women's Day
SCMP
Raquel Carvalho , Sonia Sarkar and Aloysius Unditu

Updated: 12:00pm, 8 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Khasi women leave their village of Nongtraw in India’s northeastern Meghalaya state to collect herbs from the fields. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Raquel Carvalho

Raquel Carvalho

Raquel Carvalho is Asia Correspondent for the Post. She joined the newspaper in 2014. Most of her investigative and in-depth stories have been focused on human rights, cross-border security, illicit trade and corruption. She was previously the chief reporter at a Portuguese daily newspaper in Macau, where she moved to from Europe in 2008.

International Women's Day