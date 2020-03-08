Khasi women leave their village of Nongtraw in India’s northeastern Meghalaya state to collect herbs from the fields. Photo: AFP
‘Kingdoms of women’: how modernity threatens Asia’s female-centric societies
- Matriarchal and matrilineal communities centred around women have existed for centuries in China, India and Indonesia
- But a recent influx of tourism, technology and mainstream patriarchal ideas is rapidly changing their way of life
Topic | International Women's Day
