People wearing surgical masks pray at the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple in the Chinatown district of Singapore. Photo: EPA
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

As Covid-19 spreads in Singapore, Chinese immigrants fear a repeat of mainland experience

  • Many who have lost family and friends to the outbreak are worried the city state is unprepared for a new wave of infections
  • Although Chinese residents of Singapore are heeding the government’s advice, ‘emotions are in a mess right now’
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim

Updated: 8:00am, 10 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

People wearing surgical masks pray at the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple in the Chinatown district of Singapore. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim

Dewey Sim is a journalist based in Singapore who covers politics, financial and defence news.

Coronavirus outbreak