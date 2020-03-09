A health worker sprays disinfectant at a school in San Juan city, Manila, on March 9, 2020. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Philippines declares public health emergency, sets ‘no-touch’ rule on Duterte, as cases rise to 20

  • The declaration enables the Philippines to launch a whole-of-government effort to handle the widening coronavirus outbreak
  • Meanwhile, people have been warned to avoid contact with Duterte, a leader who enjoys being surrounded by crowds and often hugs citizens
Raissa Robles
Updated: 9:32pm, 9 Mar, 2020

Raissa Robles has written for the SCMP since 1996. A freelance journalist specialising in politics, international relations, business and Muslim rebellion, she has contributed to Reuters, the Economist Intelligence Unit, Daily Mail, Times of London, Radio Netherlands and Asiaweek. She runs the award-winning investigative and opinion blog, raissarobles.com. Her book, Marcos Martial Law: Never Again, a brief history of the dictatorship won the 2017 National Book Awards for Non-Fiction. Her Twitter handle is @raissawriter.

