A health worker sprays disinfectant at a school in San Juan city, Manila, on March 9, 2020. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Philippines declares public health emergency, sets ‘no-touch’ rule on Duterte, as cases rise to 20
- The declaration enables the Philippines to launch a whole-of-government effort to handle the widening coronavirus outbreak
- Meanwhile, people have been warned to avoid contact with Duterte, a leader who enjoys being surrounded by crowds and often hugs citizens
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
