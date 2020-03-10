Commuters seen in protective masks in Tokyo on February 25, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Japan police to arrest infected man who visited karaoke bar, as country ramps up coronavirus fight
- Ahead of the Olympic Games, Japan is boosting its fight against the epidemic, including improving medical facilities and preparing emergency measures
- Meanwhile, a man who tested positive in central Japan is expected to be arrested after going out to deliberately ‘spread the virus’
