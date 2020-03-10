Health workers wearing protective gear take samples from employees at a building in Seoul where 46 people were confirmed to have the Covid-19 coronavirus. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: South Korea cuts infection rate without citywide lock downs like China, Italy
- South Korea had 7,513 Covid-19 cases as of Monday, with daily infections falling for a fourth consecutive day
- Officials attribute the decrease to mass testing, improved public communication and the use of advanced technology
