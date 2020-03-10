A Vietnamese woman wearing a face mask rides a bicycle in Hanoi. The capital’s streets are quiet after news of a new cluster of coronavirus infections spread. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: social media anger in Vietnam at jet-setter linked to new cluster in Hanoi
- Vietnam now has 34 Covid-19 cases, after a new cluster emerged three weeks after it reported its last infections
- Hanoi’s patient zero, who flew business class on a flight from London, has been named and is being targeted online
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A Vietnamese woman wearing a face mask rides a bicycle in Hanoi. The capital’s streets are quiet after news of a new cluster of coronavirus infections spread. Photo: EPA-EFE