A Vietnamese woman wearing a face mask rides a bicycle in Hanoi. The capital’s streets are quiet after news of a new cluster of coronavirus infections spread. Photo: EPA-EFE
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: social media anger in Vietnam at jet-setter linked to new cluster in Hanoi

  • Vietnam now has 34 Covid-19 cases, after a new cluster emerged three weeks after it reported its last infections
  • Hanoi’s patient zero, who flew business class on a flight from London, has been named and is being targeted online
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Sen Nguyen
Sen Nguyen

Updated: 8:38pm, 10 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

A Vietnamese woman wearing a face mask rides a bicycle in Hanoi. The capital’s streets are quiet after news of a new cluster of coronavirus infections spread. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Sen Nguyen

Sen Nguyen

Sen Nguyen is a journalist based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Coronavirus outbreak