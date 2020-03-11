Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during an upper house plenary session. Japan’s Diet is debating an amendment to the special measures law which would give him the authority to declare a state of emergency for a given period of time when a situation threatens to have a major impact on the lives of the people and the national economy. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Japan fears new infection clusters as it debates emergency powers bill
- There were 59 new Covid-19 infections in Japan on Tuesday, as the Diet discussed a bill to give more powers to governors and PM Shinzo Abe
- Meanwhile the minister in charge of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics said it would be ‘inconceivable’ to cancel or postpone the Games
