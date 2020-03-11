People wearing face masks amid concerns over the spread of Covid-19 walk through a Bangkok shopping centre. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Thailand suspends visa-free policy, confirms self-quarantine for China and Hong Kong visitors

  • Travellers from South Korea and Italy now require visas, but the kingdom’s Hong Kong consulate says tourists from the city are still exempt
  • Bangkok has also imposed a two-week self-quarantine on visitors from Macau, South Korea, Italy and Iran
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Jitsiree Thongnoi
Jitsiree Thongnoi

Updated: 7:00pm, 11 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

People wearing face masks amid concerns over the spread of Covid-19 walk through a Bangkok shopping centre. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Coronavirus outbreak