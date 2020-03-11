People queue to buy protective face masks at a store in Manila. Photo: AP
Philippines: panic buying erupts in Metro Manila after Duterte speech as coronavirus cases hit 49

  • Supermarkets were packed with shoppers buying items from toilet paper to beer after the president gave a speech meant to reassure residents
  • Some people are leaving the capital as health authorities prepare to impose lockdowns if local transmissions get out of control
Raissa Robles
Updated: 10:49pm, 11 Mar, 2020

