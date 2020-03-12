Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte undergoes testing for Covid-19 at the Malacanang Palace in Manila. Photo: AP
Philippines: Duterte announces month-long lockdown of entire Metro Manila to contain coronavirus
- Land, domestic air, and domestic sea travel to and from the region will be suspended from March 15 to April 14, while mass gatherings have been banned
- At least 15 government officials and lawmakers are being tested for Covid-19 or have quarantined themselves after coming into contact with infected persons
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
