Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte undergoes testing for Covid-19 at the Malacanang Palace in Manila. Photo: AP
Philippines: Duterte announces month-long lockdown of entire Metro Manila to contain coronavirus

  • Land, domestic air, and domestic sea travel to and from the region will be suspended from March 15 to April 14, while mass gatherings have been banned
  • At least 15 government officials and lawmakers are being tested for Covid-19 or have quarantined themselves after coming into contact with infected persons
Raissa Robles
Updated: 10:15pm, 12 Mar, 2020

