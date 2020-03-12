Singapore confirmed nine new cases, bringing the total number of infections to 187. Photo: AFP)
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Singapore PM says pandemic could last a year but city won’t be locked down

  • Lee Hsien Loong warned more imported cases and infection clusters were likely but said there were no plans to raise official alert to highest level
  • Singapore’s Ministry of Health also confirmed nine new cases, bringing the total number of infections to 187
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Caitlin Dewey and Kok Xinghui

Updated: 10:55pm, 12 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Singapore confirmed nine new cases, bringing the total number of infections to 187. Photo: AFP)
READ FULL ARTICLE