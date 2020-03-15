Craig Leeson films at Aiguille du Midi, on Mont Blanc, France. Photo: Handout
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Why Craig Leeson wants Trump to watch his new climate documentary on melting glaciers

  • The Last Glaciers, which traces the vanishing snowlines from Asia to Antarctica, is Leeson’s second film highlighting the grim effects of climate change
  • While young activists such as Greta Thunberg offer hope for the future, big business and the US President need to be involved in the cultural shift, Leeson says
Topic |   Climate crisis
Ed Peters
Ed Peters

Updated: 8:16am, 15 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Craig Leeson films at Aiguille du Midi, on Mont Blanc, France. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE