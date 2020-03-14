A woman wearing a face mask walks along the Han river at a park in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: AP
South Korea’s coronavirus response is the opposite of China and Italy – and it’s working
- Seoul’s handling of the outbreak emphasises transparency and relies heavily on public cooperation in place of hardline measures such as lockdowns
- While uncertainties remain, it is increasingly viewed by public health experts as a model to emulate for authorities desperate to keep Covid-19 in check
Topic | Coronavirus South Korea
A woman wearing a face mask walks along the Han river at a park in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: AP