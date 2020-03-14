BTS is due to promote their fourth Korean-language album, Map of the Soul: 7, later this year. Photo: EPA-EFE/Handout
Coronavirus: BTS’ world tour delayed as K-pop industry reels from axed concerts
- The boy band is among a host of popular artists that have cancelled events in South Korea and overseas, leaving entertainment firms bracing themselves for sharp losses
- Meanwhile, Daegu-born stars, including Oscar winner Bong Joon-ho and BTS member Suga, have each donated US$83,000 to the virus-stricken city’s relief efforts
