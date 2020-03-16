A Philippine soldier at a checkpoint in Valenzuela City. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Metro Manila becomes a ghost town under Philippines government lockdown
- The Philippine capital is normally choked with traffic and activity but the government’s community quarantine has now emptied its streets
- The quarantine has been criticised because nearly 3 million people commute daily and at least 1 million fled before the quarantine took effect
