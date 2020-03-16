A man wearing a face mask amid fears over the spread of the coronavirus walks past cherry blossom trees at Ueno park in Tokyo earlier hits month. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Japan’s cherry blossom season has come early – too bad there’s no one around to enjoy it

  • In a typical year, the blossoms’ arrival mark the start of two weeks of unabashed merrymaking at traditional ‘hanami’ celebrations
  • But warnings against large gatherings and a focus on ‘social distancing’ mean few Japanese will be seen celebrating frolicking under the flowers this year
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 3:10pm, 16 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

A man wearing a face mask amid fears over the spread of the coronavirus walks past cherry blossom trees at Ueno park in Tokyo earlier hits month. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE