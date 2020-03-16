A man wearing a face mask amid fears over the spread of the coronavirus walks past cherry blossom trees at Ueno park in Tokyo earlier hits month. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Japan’s cherry blossom season has come early – too bad there’s no one around to enjoy it
- In a typical year, the blossoms’ arrival mark the start of two weeks of unabashed merrymaking at traditional ‘hanami’ celebrations
- But warnings against large gatherings and a focus on ‘social distancing’ mean few Japanese will be seen celebrating frolicking under the flowers this year
