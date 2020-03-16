A photo provided by the Gyeonggi Province spokesman’s office shows a church official spraying salt water into the mouth of a believer. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: salt water spray infects 46 church-goers in South Korea
- The church in Gyeonggi Province sprayed salt water into the mouths of its followers out of a belief it would kill the virus
- The new cases have fuelled the South Korean government’s efforts to clamp down on possible clusters, as cases rise to 8,236
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A photo provided by the Gyeonggi Province spokesman’s office shows a church official spraying salt water into the mouth of a believer. Photo: Handout