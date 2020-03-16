Pedestrians wearing face masks in a Kuala Lumpur shopping district on March 15. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: In Malaysia, calls for a lockdown grow as confirmed cases climb to 553

  • The country reported 125 new cases on Monday, 95 of which are linked to a mass Islamic religious meeting held last month
  • The announcement follows a 190-case jump over the weekend, making Malaysia the worst-hit country in Southeast Asia
Updated: 8:06pm, 16 Mar, 2020

