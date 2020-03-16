A worker checks the temperature of travellers at the India-Nepal border at Panitanki checkpoint on March 14, 2020. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: anti-Chinese conspiracy theories go viral in India, amid frayed ties

  • Social media users in India, including an opposition leader, are spreading fake news and racist rhetoric about China, as cases rise in the South Asian country
  • India’s frayed ties with China, as well as their history of military conflicts and mutual suspicion is in part fuelling the rise in xenophobic posts, experts say
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Kunal Purohit
Kunal Purohit

Updated: 9:00pm, 16 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

A worker checks the temperature of travellers at the India-Nepal border at Panitanki checkpoint on March 14, 2020. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE