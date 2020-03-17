People shop for groceries in Singapore on February 23, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Singapore soothes food supply, worker disruption fears as Malaysia border closure looms
- Singapore imports some 90 per cent of its food from global sources, including eggs, sugar and milk from Malaysia, but officials say the island has a sufficient contingency stockpile
- It is unclear if Malaysia’s border closure will affect the 415,000 people who use two land checkpoints for work and school, and to ferry supplies into the city state
