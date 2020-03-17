Existing test kits require swabs to be taken from a patient’s throat and typically takes between four and six hours to return a result. Photo: CDC via AP
Coronavirus: Japan company launches ‘15-minute testing kit’ as government ramps up screening capacity
- Osaka-based Kurabo Industries claims the US$235 kits have an accuracy rate of 95 per cent and can be used 10 times to test for the Covid-19 virus
- It comes as the country, with more than 1,500 cases and 32 deaths, has ramped up its testing capacity so it can screen up to 7,000 people a day
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Existing test kits require swabs to be taken from a patient’s throat and typically takes between four and six hours to return a result. Photo: CDC via AP