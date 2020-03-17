A woman wearing a mask prays inside a church south of Manila last week. Photo: EPA
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: in the Philippines, health workers without protective equipment fear exposure

  • With hospitals preparing for an expected surge in cases in the weeks ahead, the race is on to get doctors and nurses the equipment they need in time
  • A lack of funds has even forced some health care professionals to go ‘begging on social media’ for personal protective equipment amid the outbreak
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Lynzy Billing
Lynzy Billing

Updated: 5:35pm, 17 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

A woman wearing a mask prays inside a church south of Manila last week. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE