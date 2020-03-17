A woman wearing a mask prays inside a church south of Manila last week. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: in the Philippines, health workers without protective equipment fear exposure
- With hospitals preparing for an expected surge in cases in the weeks ahead, the race is on to get doctors and nurses the equipment they need in time
- A lack of funds has even forced some health care professionals to go ‘begging on social media’ for personal protective equipment amid the outbreak
