Researchers work in a laboratory of the Philippine Genome Centre in Quezon City, Philippines, earlier this month. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: Philippines receives new testing kits, prioritises pneumonia patients
- The government has received much-needed new testing kits this week from China and South Korea. It previously had just 2,000 left in stock
- They will be used to ensure that ‘severe and critical cases are promptly diagnosed’, one of the country’s leading infectious disease experts says
