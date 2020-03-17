Researchers work in a laboratory of the Philippine Genome Centre in Quezon City, Philippines, earlier this month. Photo: EPA
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Philippines receives new testing kits, prioritises pneumonia patients

  • The government has received much-needed new testing kits this week from China and South Korea. It previously had just 2,000 left in stock
  • They will be used to ensure that ‘severe and critical cases are promptly diagnosed’, one of the country’s leading infectious disease experts says
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Raissa Robles
Raissa Robles

Updated: 9:19pm, 17 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Researchers work in a laboratory of the Philippine Genome Centre in Quezon City, Philippines, earlier this month. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE