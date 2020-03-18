Tuk tuk drivers wear face masks amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus as they wait for customers on Khao San Road, a popular tourist destination in Bangkok. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Bangkok closes bars, schools amid surge in cases and public rumours of a lockdown
- Kick boxing stadiums, cinemas and bars in Bangkok and its surrounding areas will be closed for 14 days from Wednesday
- But Thailand’s flip-flopping on measures to curb the outbreak, along with a minister mask-hoarding scandal, have seen a deterioration of public trust
