Tuk tuk drivers wear face masks amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus as they wait for customers on Khao San Road, a popular tourist destination in Bangkok. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Bangkok closes bars, schools amid surge in cases and public rumours of a lockdown

  • Kick boxing stadiums, cinemas and bars in Bangkok and its surrounding areas will be closed for 14 days from Wednesday
  • But Thailand’s flip-flopping on measures to curb the outbreak, along with a minister mask-hoarding scandal, have seen a deterioration of public trust
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Jitsiree Thongnoi
Updated: 9:08am, 18 Mar, 2020

