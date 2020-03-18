A medical staff member stacks plastic buckets containing medical waste from new coronavirus patients at Dongsan Hospital in Daegu, South Korea. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: South Korea fears worst is not over as new clusters emerge
- A spate of new cases near densely populated Seoul is raising concerns of runaway cases nationwide
- The country has won praise from health experts around the world for its response, which has seen up to 20,000 people examined daily
