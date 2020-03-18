India has set up a few dozen coronavirus testing facilities across the nation. Photo: dpa
Coronavirus: doctors slam India’s limited testing as fears of community spread grow
- India has recorded 151 cases and three deaths, but restrictions on who is eligible to take the Covid-19 test masks the true scale of the situation, experts say
- The country has conducted about 12,513 tests, accounting for an average of nine tests per million people
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
