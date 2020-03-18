A worker checks the body temperature of a train passenger in Peshawar on March 17, 2020. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Pakistan’s Imran Khan rules out mass shutdowns, as cases hit 257
- The country has struggled to prevent the spread of the virus, with religious gatherings allowed to continue and limited travel restrictions in place
- Khan says it is not feasible for Pakistan to lock down cities, as it could result in mass unemployment and impoverished people ‘dying from hunger’
