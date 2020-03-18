Two men in face masks chat while standing on a Kowloon promenade overlooking Victoria Harbour and the skyline of Hong Kong Island. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Hong Kong and Singapore seen as safe harbours by US, Southeast Asian travellers
- An influx of people seeking treatment and testing are heading to the cities, which are renowned for their health care standards
- However, experts say this increase in arrivals puts both cities at risk of a new wave of infections
