Two men in face masks chat while standing on a Kowloon promenade overlooking Victoria Harbour and the skyline of Hong Kong Island. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Hong Kong and Singapore seen as safe harbours by US, Southeast Asian travellers

  • An influx of people seeking treatment and testing are heading to the cities, which are renowned for their health care standards
  • However, experts say this increase in arrivals puts both cities at risk of a new wave of infections
Dewey Sim
Updated: 8:16pm, 18 Mar, 2020

