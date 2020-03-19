Students walk home from secondary school in Tokyo in February. Pressure to succeed academically has been given as a cause of juvenile suicide. Photo: Kyodo
Japan’s suicide rate is falling – except among its young people
- Suicides in Japan were down to 20,169 last year from more than 34,000 16 years before. Among under-20s, however, there was a year-on-year increase
- Bullying, failed relationships and the pressure to succeed have been given as reasons for the rise, with experts saying more needs to be done
Topic | Japan
Students walk home from secondary school in Tokyo in February. Pressure to succeed academically has been given as a cause of juvenile suicide. Photo: Kyodo