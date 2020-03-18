A man arrives at the Woodlands checkpoint in Singapore, after crossing the causeway connecting the city state to Malaysia. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Singapore tells all new arrivals to self-isolate for 14 days as 47 new cases confirmed
- New measure – to be ‘strictly’ enforced – will apply to all new arrivals, regardless of where their journey began
- Move comes as health ministry reports the largest single-day increase yet
Topic | Coronavirus Singapore
A man arrives at the Woodlands checkpoint in Singapore, after crossing the causeway connecting the city state to Malaysia. Photo: AFP