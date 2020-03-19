A policeman in Phnom Penh some passers-by wear face masks amid the spread of the novel coronavirus. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Cambodia cases spike, travellers from countries including US and Italy banned
- Phnom Penh has announced 35 confirmed cases in the country, up from 12 on Sunday, most of them people who had recently travelled overseas
- The country has also barred people travelling from Germany, France, Spain and Iran for the next 30 days
