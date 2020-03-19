A disaster recovery team worker peers out a window at the Life Care Center nursing home in the US, where a spate of coronavirus infections have been reported. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: nursing homes emerge as South Korea’s new battleground for infections
- Experts have warned that hundreds of substandard long-term care facilities could serve as hotbeds for infection, just as they have in the US and Italy
- Many of these homes accommodate multiple patients and carers in small spaces, and lack personal protection equipment
Topic | Coronavirus South Korea
A disaster recovery team worker peers out a window at the Life Care Center nursing home in the US, where a spate of coronavirus infections have been reported. Photo: AP