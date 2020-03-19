Japan shut schools on March 2 to help limit the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Kyodo
Coronavirus: Hokkaido to end state of emergency, schools to reopen as epidemic gets ‘under control’ in Japan
- A panel of experts will advise authorities to reopen schools and allow regions with few coronavirus cases to hold sporting events
- Meanwhile, an infectious disease official has credited Japan’s ‘sheep mentality’ as one factor that has helped to keep the nation’s fatalities low
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Japan shut schools on March 2 to help limit the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Kyodo