Australian and Chinese tourists formed the largest groups of foreign visitors to Bali in 2019. Photo: Antara Foto via Reuters
Coronavirus: Bali tourism ‘almost paralysed’ as flow of Chinese tourists to Indonesia dries up
- Travellers from China and Europe have plummeted as Indonesia imposes travel restrictions and airlines around the world pull flights
- Hotels are laying off staff, while some regions in Bali have suffered a hit of up to 90 per cent of their revenue, as tourists stay away
