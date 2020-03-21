Passengers seen in face masks at the international airport in Sydney on March 18, 2020. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: in Australia, ‘appetite for drastic measures’ rises as new cluster emerges
- Prime Minister Scott Morrison says it is ‘not sensible’ to set an economic forecast as the virus crisis widens in the country
- Meanwhile, as cases hit 709, some believe Morrison’s tough steps can yet go further, as schools remain open and no cities are placed under lockdown
