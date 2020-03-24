A soldier checks the temperature of a motorist at a coronavirus checkpoint near Manila on Monday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: just what the post-Taal volcano Philippines’ tourism industry didn’t need

  • Batangas and Cavite provinces, south of Manila, were just beginning to recover from an eruption of Taal Volcano in January when the coronavirus hit
  • The country’s subsequent lockdown on travel has sent already struggling cafes, restaurants and hotels in the area even closer to the brink
Elyssa Lopez
Updated: 11:24am, 24 Mar, 2020

