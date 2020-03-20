Some Philippine workers have had to delay their flights to Singapore and Hong Kong as Luzon goes into lockdown. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Philippines’ Luzon lockdown hits domestic helper agencies in Singapore

  • The Luzon island lockdown has prevented Filipino helpers from travelling to Singapore and Hong Kong, impacting the supply of domestic workers in Asia
  • Some employers are axing their workers’ contracts out of infection fears, while on the other hand, some helpers are refusing to work in the two virus-hit cities
Dewey Sim
Updated: 10:00pm, 20 Mar, 2020

