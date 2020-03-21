A man sanitises his hands as he leaves Sri Petaling Mosque in Kuala Lumpur, where hundreds of cases of coronavirus have been linked to a mass prayer event. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: I attended tabligh mass Islamic prayer in Malaysia, now I’m in hospital
- Khairi Akbar says nobody could have predicted event that attracted thousands of participants would turn into Malaysia’s largest virus cluster
- Now he is fighting negative perceptions of the movement – from his hospital bed as he recovers from the coronavirus
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
