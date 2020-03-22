Army soldiers wearing protective suits disinfect a branch of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in Daegu, South Korea. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: ‘It was like my intestines were being ripped out’, says South Korean high-schooler infected by Shincheonji follower
- The Daegu student contracted the virus after a 10-minute conversation with a street evangelist, as reported in the Hankook Ilbo newspaper
- She has since recovered, but like many who have been cured, she is avoiding the public eye for fear of being shunned by others
