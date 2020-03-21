A Royal Malay Regiment Guard of Honour wears a protective face mask in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Malaysia beat Sars and Nipah. But Covid-19 is different
- Malaysia is no stranger to public health crises, but experts say the threat posed by Covid-19 is of a different order
- As a locked down public begins to get restless, the hardest-hit country in Southeast Asia is sending in the military
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A Royal Malay Regiment Guard of Honour wears a protective face mask in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AFP