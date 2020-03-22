Commuters in Singapore, some wearing face masks, leave a station on March 18, 2020. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Health & Environment

Aggressive tracing, lessons from Sars: how Singapore is flattening the coronavirus curve

  • The city state’s strong ability to trace, detect and isolate patients have helped to put it ahead of other countries in containing the coronavirus
  • While Singapore is not doing a lockdown, experts say such a move may also help to flatten the curve for other countries, as it did for China’s Wuhan city
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Kok Xinghui
Kok Xinghui

Updated: 9:00am, 22 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Commuters in Singapore, some wearing face masks, leave a station on March 18, 2020. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE