Singaporeans woke on Saturday to news of its first casualties after two patients died. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Singapore confirms first two deaths and PM Lee Hsien Loong warns ‘we must brace for more losses’
- Many Singaporeans expressed sadness after learning of the casualties: a 75-year-old Singaporean woman and a 64-year-old Indonesian man
- Confidence in the city state’s health care system remains high but government has reiterated the importance of social distancing
