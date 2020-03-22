Travellers are seen through the arrival gates of Singapore’s Changi Airport on Thursday. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: Singapore’s tourist ban aims to curb imported infections, ease health care pressure

  • The move to ban all short-term visitors entering or transiting the city state includes tightened travel restrictions on work pass holders and dependents
  • It comes as Singapore has registered a spike in imported infections and after it reported its first two deaths from the pandemic on Saturday
Dewey Sim
Updated: 7:29pm, 22 Mar, 2020

