Travellers undergo a temperature check at Singapore’s Changi Airport. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: Singapore’s closed borders spark scramble to return home amid global flight cuts

  • Tighter travel restrictions around the world have upended air travel, with some carriers slashing flights by up to 95 per cent
  • Singapore has banned tourists from entering the country, but has kept bars, restaurants and schools open
Dewey Sim and Kok Xinghui

Updated: 7:35pm, 23 Mar, 2020

