Washington state Health Secretary John Wiesman gives an update on coronavirus in the state as Washington Governor Jay Inslee looks on. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: US officials overruled expert advice on listing places visited by Patient 1
- Emails reveal that Washington state health officials ignored an earlier plan by a senior epidemiologist to name locations
- Hong Kong, South Korea and Singapore have been credited with slowing the outbreak by disclosing details about the movements of infected patients
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Washington state Health Secretary John Wiesman gives an update on coronavirus in the state as Washington Governor Jay Inslee looks on. Photo: AP