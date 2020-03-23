A cyclist rides past a mural of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in Manila on March 20, 2020. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Duterte to sign US$5 billion emergency bill to fund virus testing, subsidies for low-income families
- Some 18 million households will receive handouts to cope with the pandemic, while the package will also go towards hospitals and equipment for health workers
- The final version of the law removes a controversial section that would have granted Duterte sweeping powers to take over private firms, including banks
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A cyclist rides past a mural of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in Manila on March 20, 2020. Photo: AP