A visitor receives a temperature check as she enters the Toshimaen amusement park in Tokyo, which reopened after a three-week closure to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Photo: Reuters
Avoid crowds, wear a mask and isolate: how Japan’s coronavirus response echoes Spanish flu guidelines
- The Spanish flu in 1918 decimated Japan, causing an estimated 2 million deaths
- At the time, face masks ran out, schools were closed and political rallies, plays and even sumo tournaments were called off
