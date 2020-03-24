Ajmal Khan (right) at work before he lost his job when the Indian government announced a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Adnan Bhat
Coronavirus: India’s lockdowns are a matter of life and death for its 450 million informal workers
- The sector makes up some 90 per cent of the country’s workforce and about half its GDP, but has no income security and only limited health care access
- As Prime Minister Modi looks to curb the spread of the outbreak, some of these workers are facing weeks without pay, housing or food
